Stabbing Reported In NW OKC Neighborhood

Police responded to the scene of a stabbing with one victim in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the scene in the 3500 block of N. St. Charles St., near the intersection of NW 36th St. and N. MacArthur Blvd.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time. Police detained a man at the scene, but it is unclear if he is a suspect or just being brought in for questioning.

