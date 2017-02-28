Crews Battle Mobile Home Fire Near Jones

Fire caused significant damage to a mobile home just east of Jones, Okla., Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the home in the 11000 block of Rose St., near E. Britton Rd. and N. Anderson Rd. The inside of the home suffered extensive damage before crews could get it under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is unclear if anyone was at the home at the time the fire started.