Report: Thunder To Sign Point Guard Norris Cole

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
The Oklahoma City Thunder has agreed to a deal with free agent point guard Norris Cole, according to The Vertical. 

OKC had an open roster spot available after sending Cameron Payne, Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lauvergne to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Doug McDermott, Taj Gibson and a second round draft pick. OKC's roster now sits at 15 players. 

Cole will likely compete with Semaj Christon to backup Russell Westbrook. 

