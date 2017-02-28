Report: Thunder To Sign Point Guard Norris Cole

The Oklahoma City Thunder has agreed to a deal with free agent point guard Norris Cole, according to The Vertical.

Related: A Closer Look At What Taj Gibson & Doug McDermott Bring To The Thunder

Free agent Norris Cole has agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder for rest of the season, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2017

OKC had an open roster spot available after sending Cameron Payne, Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lauvergne to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Doug McDermott, Taj Gibson and a second round draft pick. OKC's roster now sits at 15 players.

Cole will likely compete with Semaj Christon to backup Russell Westbrook.