Copy-Amazon Web Services Outage Causing Internet Issues

NEW YORK -

If you’re noticing some things that aren’t quite right on the Internet right now, you’re not alone.

Amazon Web Services — which hosts a lot of major sites like Netflix, Reddit and more – is currently down. The outage has resulted in content not loading on many web pages.

On its service health dashboard page, Amazon says it’s working to remediate the issues. 

