Copy-Amazon Web Services Outage Causing Internet Issues

If you’re noticing some things that aren’t quite right on the Internet right now, you’re not alone.
Amazon Web Services — which hosts a lot of major sites like Netflix, Reddit and more – is currently down. The outage has resulted in content not loading on many web pages.
On its service health dashboard page, Amazon says it’s working to remediate the issues.
For S3, we believe we understand root cause and are working hard at repairing. Future updates across all services will be on dashboard.— Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) February 28, 2017
