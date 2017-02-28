Peterson Released By Vikings, Will Become Free Agent - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Peterson Released By Vikings, Will Become Free Agent

By Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS -

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota's all-time leading rusher, will be an unrestricted free agent when the market opens next week.
As expected, the Vikings declined to exercise their option for next season on Peterson's contract. Peterson was scheduled to make $18 million in 2017, what would have been an unwieldy hit to their salary cap.
General manager Rick Spielman says the team will "continue to have conversations" with Peterson's representatives about the potential of re-signing the soon-to-be 32-year-old Peterson. He has played 10 seasons with the Vikings, who drafted him seventh overall out of Oklahoma in 2007.
He is coming off a meniscus tear in his right knee that limited him to 72 yards on 37 carries over parts of three games.

