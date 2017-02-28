Peterson Released By Vikings, Will Become Free Agent

Baker Mayfield passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns in one half of action to help No. 7 Oklahoma roll past UTEP 56-7 on Saturday.More >>
The Sooners kick off the 2017 season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Here is your complete guide to the game day experience in Norman.More >>
