Car Drives Into Crowd At Mardi Gras Parade In Alabama

By CBS News
Photo of the scene from WKRG.
GULF STREAMS, Ala. -

A car drove into a crowd of people at a Mardi Gras parade in Alabama on Tuesday, CBS affiliate WKRG reports.

The number of victims and the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time. Video from the scene shows paramedics and emergency workers tending to several victims lying on the street:

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was apart of the parade,” Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores, Alabama, told WKRG.

WKRG reports that officials are on the scene of the crash.

