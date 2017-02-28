New Report Looks Pretty Bad For OK's Teen, Elderly Drivers

A new report released this morning says Oklahoma is one of the deadliest states for teen and elderly drivers.

2015 was the deadliest year for drivers since 2008, with over 38,000 people dying on the roads and more than 4.4 million serious injuries.

Oklahoma ranks fifth in the nation for fatal wrecks involving teens and third in the nation for most fatalities involving seniors.

Notably, Nowata County has an average of 123 deadly crashes caused by teens per 100,000 residents, which is the sixth highest county in America. For seniors, Murray Country ranks fourth for the deadliest counties in the country.

Montana was number one in both categories.