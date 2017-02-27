OU Hoops: Sooners Squander Second-Half Lead As No. 1 Kansas Rallies For Win

Frank Mason III scored 23 points in his last game in Allen Fieldhouse to lead No. 1 Kansas to a 73-63 win over Oklahoma on Monday night.

Mason, a senior, finishes with a 59-2 all-time record in Lawrence as the Jayhawks improve to 27-3 on the season.

Everything looked good for Oklahoma early on as the Sooners jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and were all tied with the Jayhawks at halftime despite not shooting well from the field.

OU used an 11-1 run early in the second half to take a 10-point lead, then took its biggest lead of the game after Kameron McGusty drained a clutch 3-pointer to put the Sooners up 54-42 with 10:12 left in the game.

Despite Oklahoma holding all the momentum thanks to solid defense, the Jayhawks were determined to close out senior night on a high note.

Mason got things going with a floater, Lagerald Vick swished a 3-pointer, Landen Lucas scored on a nifty post move and Josh Jackson finished a tough layup at the rim as the Jayhawks were right back in the game.

While it was Mason who kept KU’s head above water throughout, it was Devonte' Graham who delivered the dagger. Graham drained back-to-back corner 3-pointers to give KU the lead, then sank another money ball a few possessions later as the Jayhawks went on to close the game on an impressive 31-9 run.

KU got the win, and OU got the guard @TheTraeYoung OU-KU should be a battle once again next season. — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 28, 2017

McGusty led the Sooners with 14 points while Khadeem Lattin and Kristian Doolittle added 12 points each.

Along with Mason’s big night, Graham finished with 16 points while Vick added 11 off the bench.

OU will be back in action on Saturday when the Sooners host TCU.