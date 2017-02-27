Officer-Involved Shooting Reported In NW OKC

Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of NW 35. Officers were called to the area to investigate a "morals violation," Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.

Two officers arrived on the scene and found a man with a gun.

The man tried to run away from the police. During the foot pursuit, the suspect turned toward police with the weapon, Knight said.

One officer fired his weapon at the suspect, who was hit by the gunfire, Knight said.

The suspect was taken to OU Medical Center. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The names of those involved will be released Tuesday.

Police have blocked off roadways in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

