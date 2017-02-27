My 2 Cents: President Trump To Skip Correspondents' Dinner

Some in the Washington media seem incredulous that President Trump wouldn't want to be their punching bag for a night.

This weekend the president tweeted out, "I will not be attending the White House Correspondents Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening."

Must have been in a cheerful mood when he sent that out. It seems uncharacteristically cordial.

If you're unfamiliar with it, the White House Correspondents Dinner is a gathering of news people who cover the president, who then roast him over dinner, and traditionally the president roasts the media.

It's all in good fun.

Think it's going to be good fun when the media and President Trump start throwing barbs at each other?

Acting as if the they actually respect and appreciate each other, even for just one night, is too much of a stretch for any of them.

Back in 2011, President Obama mocked Donald Trump, who was in the audience, for five minutes and he looked miserable.

The media shouldn't be surprised that the president pulled out of the dinner, some media members were threatening to boycott if President Trump attended.

Well, he beat them to the punch, and quite frankly nobody's going to be interested in what happens at the dinner without him there.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.