Town Of Konawa Losing Its Ambulance Service

The town of Konawa is about to lose its ambulance service.

City Manager Eric Kuykendall says ambulance service had taken a $300,000 chunk out of the town's $1.3 million budget each year.

Starting March 1, Konawa's 1,400 residents will rely on ambulance services from Wewoka, the town of Seminole and Mercy Hospital in Ada.

"We've been looking at different alternatives. We just happen to be in an area of the state that we have little population and serve a large area. We just don't make enough runs," Kuykendall said.

Seminole County commissioners have scheduled a special emergency meeting for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.