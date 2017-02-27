Police Chase Ends In Midwest City After Driver Crashes

A police pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 mph ended Monday night in Midwest City.

The chase started near McLoud and officers chased the suspect westbound on Interstate 40.

The driver was detained after the vehicle crashed near Interstate 40 and Hudiburg Drive in Midwest City.

OKLAHOMA: I40 westbound at just east of Sooner there is an injury collision with the roadway shut down. AR — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) February 28, 2017

The highway was closed for more than an hour and 10 minutes.

It is unclear why authorities were pursuing the suspect.

Pottawatomie County and Oklahoma Highway Patrol law officers were involved in the chase.

