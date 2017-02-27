Families Of DUI Victims Support New Oklahoma Database

A law was signed by Gov. Mary Fallin last year to pave the way for a new Impaired Driver Database throughout Oklahoma, aiming to get drunk drivers off the streets.

On Monday, the test phase of the new system began. Every time someone is pulled over for driving under the influence, officers are now required to report it to the State District Court, not just locally. From there, all officers can access the database and see a person’s DUI history.

La Jan Fields is an advocate for drunk driving prevention.

“My goal before I die is to make sure that there is a time when no mother or grandmother will ever feel the agony of that loss,” Fields said.

One man’s decision to drink and drive changed Fields’ life. She lost her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter after Demetrius Price T-boned the side of the family’s car.

“Anything that can help, I’m 100 percent for,” said Fields, who believes the new database can help take repeat drunk drivers off the street.

“We need to treat second or third-time offenders accordingly, and this law will give the judges the ability to see that and to do so,” she said. “People hopefully will realize that they can’t hide anymore, they can’t go from county to county.”

News 9 reached out to several police departments. The Edmond Police Department said there is a new software officers are now using to report DUIs to the State District Court.

The Norman Police Department said it already implemented the new law back in November.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said it has always been reporting DUI’s on a state level.