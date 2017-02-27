Families Of DUI Victims Support New Oklahoma Database - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Families Of DUI Victims Support New Oklahoma Database

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A law was signed by Gov. Mary Fallin last year to pave the way for a new Impaired Driver Database throughout Oklahoma, aiming to get drunk drivers off the streets.

On Monday, the test phase of the new system began. Every time someone is pulled over for driving under the influence, officers are now required to report it to the State District Court, not just locally. From there, all officers can access the database and see a person’s DUI history.

La Jan Fields is an advocate for drunk driving prevention.

“My goal before I die is to make sure that there is a time when no mother or grandmother will ever feel the agony of that loss,” Fields said.

One man’s decision to drink and drive changed Fields’ life. She lost her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter after Demetrius Price T-boned the side of the family’s car.

“Anything that can help, I’m 100 percent for,” said Fields, who believes the new database can help take repeat drunk drivers off the street.

“We need to treat second or third-time offenders accordingly, and this law will give the judges the ability to see that and to do so,” she said. “People hopefully will realize that they can’t hide anymore, they can’t go from county to county.”

News 9 reached out to several police departments. The Edmond Police Department said there is a new software officers are now using to report DUIs to the State District Court.

The Norman Police Department said it already implemented the new law back in November.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said it has always been reporting DUI’s on a state level.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.