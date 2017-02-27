Bill To Extend Breweries' Tap Room Hours Passes Committee

Local breweries are asking lawmakers to extend their hours at tap rooms to put them on an even playing field with bars.

“It really takes a lot people by surprise,” said Twisted Spike Brewery owner Bruce Sanchez about his 8:30 p.m. last call time.

Lawmakers are working to change closing times for brewery tap rooms which currently close at 9 p.m.

A bill allowing them to stay open until 2 a.m. like a bar has passed committee, but it wouldn't take effect until October 2018 if it passes.

“Obviously we’d like to see it come up sooner,” said Patrick Gaines with the Oklahoma Craft Brewers Association.

Meanwhile, a bill allowing each county to vote on Sunday sales at liquor stores is also moving out of committee with the same effective day of October 2018.

Even craft beer lobbyists say fast tracking laws for brewers and not liquor stores can get complicated.

But Sanchez said walk through his doors on game night and you’ll see plenty of empty seats.

“You can’t watch the end of a Thunder game here,” said Sanchez, who hopes extended hours come earlier.