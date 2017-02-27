Firefighters Called After Wildfire Sparks North Of Yukon

It took multiple fire crews to finally get a handle on a wildfire that ignited in a rural area just north of Yukon, Monday evening.

Firefighters out of Yukon, Oklahoma City, Piedmont and Richland were all called out to the scene in the 12000 block of W. Wilshire Blvd., in between Cemetery Rd. N. and State Highway 4.

Crews had the fire under control initially, but when brush pumper trucks ran out of water the fire started to build back up and grow out of control. The home of Express Employment Professionals founder and CEO Robert A. Funk was in the path of the blaze, but crews were able to limit the damage to a fence on the property. Approximately 65 acres of land burned. So far crews have not released a cause of the fire.

Authorities had to shut down Wilshire Blvd. at Piedmont Rd. in the area due to heavy smoke and advancing flames. The roadway has since been re-opened.