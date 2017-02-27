Oklahoma Brothers Helped Produce, Finance Acclaimed 'La La Land'

It plays out like an Oscar-worthy screenplay: twin brothers from small town Oklahoma make it big. But on Sunday night, Okie's Thad and Trent Luckinbill got that real-life Hollywood ending when La La land, which they helped produce, took home six Oscars.

The brothers grew up in Enid and are also proud OU graduates.

“One of the friendliest duo’s that I had a chance to get to know,” recalled Daniel Pullin, who is now the Dean of the OU Price College of Business. “They were very active on campus, very structured in a lot of ways you could tell they were going places.”

Trent went onto law school at OU where former classmates say they were impressed with his intelligence and friendliness. Thad immediately went to Hollywood where he began acting in the Young and the Restless.

Their production company, Black Label Media, helped finance and produce La La Land, as well as a number of other Hollywood films. And now the brothers say they would like to bring some of that Hollywood Glamor back home.

"We've received overwhelming support from the state and look forward to finding opportunities to bring future productions to Oklahoma."

The Oklahoma Film and Music Office says they are working with the brothers.

In a statement Monday morning, Gov. Mary Fallin says Oklahomans are standing taller today with a sense of pride. Pullin says at OU they certainly are for the role that they played.

“I think the entire Price College and University of Oklahoma couldn’t be more proud to see those two graduates go on to do amazing things.”