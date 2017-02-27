Dryline To Move East Tuesday Into Central Oklahoma

Clouds will increase overnight in central and eastern Oklahoma. Skies will generally remain pretty clear out west.
A southern wind will ramp up and temperatures will only drop to the mid-50s Tuesday morning.
A dryline will move east Tuesday into central Oklahoma. Showers and storms will likely form in far eastern Oklahoma.
The big impact we will feel in the metro will be the wind and unseasonably warm temperatures near 80.
Low humidity, gusts to 40, and dormant vegetation will lead to a high fire threat.
