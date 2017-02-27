Man Changing Flat Tire Robbed At Gunpoint In NW OKC

It happened just after 9 a.m. along I-44, between Pennsylvania and May Avenues.

Oklahoma City Police say a man with a flat tire was robbed at gunpoint on the side of a busy highway, Monday morning, in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police tell News 9 the victim worked at the Carl's Jr. located off NW 39th Expressway, near N. Portland Ave., and had just left with the morning deposit. He barely made it two miles before he had to pull over along the service road of busy I-44 to tend to the flat tire. And it was shortly after that a black SUV with two people inside pulled up behind him.

“The passenger approached and at gunpoint robbed the man of the bank bag, as well as some of his personal possessions,” said OKC Police Officer Travis Vernier. “Of course the victim in this case thought initially that somebody was helping him, was going to help him change the flat tire. That turned out not to be the case.”

Instead the two took advantage of the stranded motorist who was just trying to do his job. Police are investigating, but no word if the Carl's Jr. worker was targeted in advance, or just a victim of a crime of opportunity by the suspects.

If you have information that can help police solve this robbery and identify the suspects, call OKC Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.