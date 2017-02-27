Tagalong Cheesecake Bars - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tagalong Cheesecake Bars

  • 2 sleeves graham crackers, crushed into crumbs
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 stick butter, melted
  • 2 (8 ounce) cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 eggs + 2 egg yolks
  • 1 box Tagalong cookies, frozen
  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 8 ounces semi-sweet chocolate
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a quarter sheet pan with parchment paper.
  2. Spray the paper and the edges to ensure no sticking.
  3. In a medium sized bowl mix together the graham crackers, melted butter and sugar till it is well combined. Press into the bottom of the baking sheet.
  4. Using an electric stand mixer or hand mixer beat together the cream cheese and sugar for 2 minutes.
  5. Beat in the eggs, vanilla and flour till smooth. In a Ziploc bag lightly break 12 Tagalong cookies.
  6. Stir the cookies into the cheesecake batter.
  7. Pour the cheesecake batter on top of the graham cracker crust.
  8. Spread to evenly coat.
  9. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until it no longer jiggles.
  10. Cool completely before topping with chocolate ganache.

To make the ganache:

  1. Bring the whipping cream, powdered sugar and butter to a simmer in a small saucepan.
  2. Remove the warm cream from the stovetop and stir in the chocolate till it is melted and smooth.
  3. Pour the warm ganache over the cooled cheesecake.
  4. Top with 1/4 pieces of the tag along cookies and chill overnight before serving.
  5. Cut into squares and serve!

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
