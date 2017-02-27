Nationwide Search For Miss. Murder Suspect Comes To OK

Oklahoma law officials are on the lookout for 28-year-old Mississippi murder suspect Alex Deaton who may be in the state after fleeing Mississippi.

Deaton is wanted for murder and aggravated assault, charges that stem from Rankin County, Miss. Now, though, authorities say they have reason to believe he may be in the Oklahoma City area.

Rankin County deputies received multiple calls Friday in response to shootings they believe Deaton is tied to. The first came from a jogger who said she was shot in the thigh by a white, bearded man from a white SUV.

Shortly afterwards, deputies conducted a well being check on another female at her apartment and discovered her body. Her white 2012 GMC Acadia was discovered missing.

The dead victim was Deaton's girlfriend.

OHP said Deaton was spotted at the Autozone at NW 63rd and May. There have also been reports of his cell phone pinging in the Tulsa area.

Deaton is believed to be still driving the white 2012 GMC Acadia bearing a Mississippi Nurses Foundation tag, number F396NF.