Russell Westbrook's 29th Triple-Double Leads Thunder Past Pelica - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Russell Westbrook's 29th Triple-Double Leads Thunder Past Pelicans

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Russell Westbrook recorded his 29th triple-double of the season as the Thunder (34-25) beat the Pelicans, 118-110 on Sunday night inside of the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Related: Thunder Social Scene

Westbrook finished with 41 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to make it three consecutive games with a triple-double.

The Pelicans jumped out to a three-point lead after one thanks to 24 points from Anthony Davis in the opening frame, but the Thunder was able to settle down and tie it up going into halftime.

After all-stars such as Davis and Cousins kept the Pelicans in the game throughout most of the third and the fourth quarters, it was OKC’s all-star who shined brightest when it mattered most.

With the Thunder leading by only one point late in the fourth, Westbrook sprinted full speed at the basket before elevating over DeMarcus Cousins for a monster and-1 dunk. Not only did it put the Thunder up 110-106 with 2:38 left to play, but Cousins fouled out of the game in the process and put a stranglehold on the game’s momentum.

Westbrook went on to outscore the Pelicans 8-4 the rest of the way and capped off his phenomenal game with one more tomahawk slam as the Thunder has now won three consecutive games.

Westbrook scored 21 of his 41 in the fourth while Enes Kanter added 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Steven Adams notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Davis led the Pelicans with 38 points while Cousins added 31 and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

The Thunder will be back in action on Tuesday when the Jazz come to town for a huge Western Conference matchup. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.