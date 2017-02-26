Russell Westbrook's 29th Triple-Double Leads Thunder Past Pelicans

Russell Westbrook recorded his 29th triple-double of the season as the Thunder (34-25) beat the Pelicans, 118-110 on Sunday night inside of the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Westbrook finished with 41 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to make it three consecutive games with a triple-double.

Russell Westbrook records 7th career 40-pt triple-double, tying Wilt Chamberlain for 2nd most such games in NBA history. (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/SNqCvkcz31 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 27, 2017

The Pelicans jumped out to a three-point lead after one thanks to 24 points from Anthony Davis in the opening frame, but the Thunder was able to settle down and tie it up going into halftime.

After all-stars such as Davis and Cousins kept the Pelicans in the game throughout most of the third and the fourth quarters, it was OKC’s all-star who shined brightest when it mattered most.

With the Thunder leading by only one point late in the fourth, Westbrook sprinted full speed at the basket before elevating over DeMarcus Cousins for a monster and-1 dunk. Not only did it put the Thunder up 110-106 with 2:38 left to play, but Cousins fouled out of the game in the process and put a stranglehold on the game’s momentum.

Westbrook went on to outscore the Pelicans 8-4 the rest of the way and capped off his phenomenal game with one more tomahawk slam as the Thunder has now won three consecutive games.

Westbrook scored 21 of his 41 in the fourth while Enes Kanter added 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Steven Adams notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Davis led the Pelicans with 38 points while Cousins added 31 and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

The Thunder will be back in action on Tuesday when the Jazz come to town for a huge Western Conference matchup.