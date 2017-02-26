Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts The Pelicans

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Thunder is back in action on Sunday evening when it hosts the New Orleans Pelicans. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be inside The Peake tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep with all the action.

Related: Thunder Look For Third-Straight Win Against New-Look Pelicans

Game Over! Thunder 118 Pelicans 110 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

Russ jams on Cousins, DeMarcus is gone #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

Russell Westbrook just tallied his 29th triple-double of the season #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) February 27, 2017

Really, really like what @TajGibson22 brings @okcthunder. So sound, competitive, pick & roll D & knows limitations. Just gets it. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 27, 2017

Thunder 87 Pelicans 84 after 3, Davis-Cousins 57pts, Russ-20pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

Boogie to the bench with five #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

Davis with 4 fouls and Cousins with 4 too, Davis sits and Cousins returns. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

Russ is back on the foor, whew!! #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

Thunder 59 Pelicans 59 Half, Russ limps off the floor, a technical filled first half. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

Andre Roberson has made 12 of his last 13 shots dating back to Friday. He's also made his last 5 3-pointers dating back to before the break. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 27, 2017

After shooting 2-12 from the field in his return from injury Friday, Enes Kanter is 6-6 with 12 pts tonight. The rust is gone. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 27, 2017

The Russ to Alex chemistry is starting to work, Abrines-8pts 2/3 from behind the line. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

Pelicans 35 Thunder 32 after one, Davis-24 puts in 12 minutes, Russ-0 rebounds #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

Pelicans are not the team to decide to take a night off from defense. @okcthunder @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 27, 2017

I would hate to see Anthony Davis play the whole game, currently with 18 in 9 minutes #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

Two quick fouls on Cousins, and Gibson isn't even in yet. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

T on Cousins and Adams, hang on Thunder fans, could be a fun night. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

I like the Mardi Gras look from NOLA #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 27, 2017

Alex Abrines will start in place of Victor Oladipo (back spasms) for the second consecutive game #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) February 27, 2017

Donovan: Oladipo is a game time decision. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 26, 2017

OKC is 3 games back of the 4th-seeded Jazz. 2 GB of the Clips (5-seed). And 0.5 GB of the Grizz (6-seed). All of these teams play today. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 26, 2017