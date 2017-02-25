Lon Kruger Tallies 600th Career Win As Sooners Knock Off Kansas State

Lon Kruger tallied his 600th career win on Saturday as Oklahoma knocked off Kruger’s alma mater, Kansas State, 81-53 inside of the Lloyd Noble Center.

Related: OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication in Ark.

The Sooners snapped a two-game losing streak with the win and improve to 3-12 in Big 12 play.

Nice moment for Lon Kruger with his players after his 600th win. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/d2OFBJy5Ig — OUHoops (@ouhoops) February 26, 2017

In a game Oklahoma never trailed, the Sooners stormed out of the gates after Jamuni McNeace scored three-straight buckets out of the post and Jordan Shepherd drained a corner 3-pointer to put OU up 26-16.

While OU was busy scoring from the field and earning trips to the free throw line, the Wildcats were doing just the opposite. KSU made only two of its first 16 field goal attempts and shot 25 percent from the field in the game as the Sooners led by 13 at intermission.

To make matters worse for KSU, the Sooners used a 12-3 run early in the second half to get up 19 points after a nifty Khadeem Lattin post move. With the game slipping away, the Wildcats strung together a 10-2 run to get back within 12 points midway through the second half.

While OU has struggled most of the season to close out games, Kruger’s crew had no problem doing so on Saturday. After KSU cut its deficit to 57-44, the Sooners ripped off a 15-2 run to go up 26 points and never looked back.

Lattin led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Odomes added 16 points and six boards. Shepherd also had a nice game off the bench with 12 points.

Only one K-State player scored in double digits as the Wildcats shot 13 percent (3-23) from behind the arc in the loss.

Oklahoma will be back in action on Monday night when the Sooners take on Kansas in Lawrence.