OSU Hoops: Cowboys Keep Rolling With Win Over Texas Tech

Jawun Evans scored all 15 of his points in the second half to lead Oklahoma State to an 80-63 win over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon inside of Gallagher Iba Arena.

The Cowboys have now won 10 of their last 11 games following an 0-6 start to Big 12 play.

Texas Tech jumped out to an early 7-4 lead, but things quickly went south for the Red Raiders.

With Evans facilitating to perfection and Phil Forte III knocking down one 3-pointer after another, the Pokes responded with a 20-4 run capped off by a Jeffrey Carroll fast break slam. All three guys had a huge hand in the Cowboys hot start as Evans assisted on four of the Pokes’ first five field goals while Forte and Carroll scored 24 of OSU’s first 32 points.

Forte had five 3-pointers to his name at intermission as the Pokes led by a whopping 17 points at the break.

Despite the Pokes’ big lead, the Red Raiders still had some fight left in the tank. Texas Tech opened the second half on a 20-8 run to get within 53-47 and stayed within striking distance for most of the half.

After a pair of free throws cut the Red Raiders deficit to eight points with 7:16 left, the Cowboys were ready to deliver their knockout punch. Carroll drained a 3-pointer in front of the OSU bench, Leyton Hammonds immediately drew a charge on the other end and Evans went on to score six consecutive points to put the Pokes up 16 and secure OSU’s fifth-straight win.

Carroll led the Cowboys in scoring with 17 points while Forte scored all 15 of his points in the first half. Evans finished with a game-high six assists and Davon Dillard came off the bench to score 12 points.

Keenan Evans led Texas Tech with 18 points while Justin Gray added 16.

Oklahoma State will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on Iowa State in Ames.