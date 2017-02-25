OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication in Ark.

The University of Oklahoma has reversed its earlier decision to not allow permitted tailgating on Lindsey Street.More >>
The University of Oklahoma has reversed its earlier decision to not allow permitted tailgating on Lindsey Street.More >>
Oklahoma is hoping a defensive shakeup produces better results.More >>
Oklahoma is hoping a defensive shakeup produces better results.More >>
An Oklahoma City contractor and other volunteers plan to drive three tractor-trailer loads of much-needed supplies to one of his hometowns in south Texas.More >>
An Oklahoma City contractor and other volunteers plan to drive three tractor-trailer loads of much-needed supplies to one of his hometowns in south Texas.More >>
Efforts are underway to find a Tulsa native who is missing right now in Houston.More >>
Efforts are underway to find a Tulsa native who is missing right now in Houston.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.