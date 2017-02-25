OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication in Ark.

University of Oklahoma star quarterback is now facing criminal complaints related to public intoxication in Arkansas Saturday morning.

According to the police report, a Fayetteville officer was flagged down just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of West and Dickson, to take an assault and battery report. That officer said the party who flagged him down was yelling at a man, later identified as 21-year-old Baker Mayfield. When the officer tried to get Mayfield to stop and talk, he said, Mayfield claimed he was trying to break up a fight before he arrived.

According to the officer, Mayfield began “yelling profanities and was causing a scene”, as he was trying to talk with the party involved in the fight. The officer said Mayfield's speech was slurred, he had trouble walking and he smelled of alcohol.

When the officer commanded Mayfield to come over and speak with him again, he said, Mayfield began to walk away. The officer repeatedly told Mayfield to stop, and said that's when Mayfield took off in a sprint.

The officer caught up to Mayfield, tackled him, and tried to keep his arms locked behind his back, but Mayfield resisted, according to the officer.

Mayfield was arrested on four complaints including public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest.

Mayfield was released from the Washington County Detention Facility at 11:23 a.m. Saturday.

According to the police report on Mayfield's arrest, his court date is scheduled for April 7 at 8:00 am. OU's Spring Game is the next day. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 25, 2017

His first court hearing is scheduled for Monday, February 27.

Mayfield arrest puts his future & #Sooners in jeopardy. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 25, 2017

Oklahoma issued a brief statement Saturday morning, noting only that it was aware of the incident. Exactly what actions OU will take moving forward are not yet known.

Mayfield has started the last two seasons at Oklahoma, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards with 46 touchdowns (six rushing) and eight interceptions in 2016 as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Heading into the 2017 season, Mayfield is one of the early leaders to win the Heisman at 13/2 odds. He was recently granted an additional year of eligibility.

CBS Sports contributed to this report.