Thunder Pick Up Big Win Over Lakers Behind Russell Westbrook's 28th Triple-Double

Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.More >>
Oklahoma City hosts Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks in the season opener on Oct. 19th.More >>
Oklahoma City hosts Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks in the season opener on Oct. 19th.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Oklahoma is hoping a defensive shakeup produces better results.More >>
Oklahoma is hoping a defensive shakeup produces better results.More >>
The Tulsa-OSU game will be the 72nd meeting in the series, tying Arkansas for Tulsa's longest football series.More >>
The Tulsa-OSU game will be the 72nd meeting in the series, tying Arkansas for Tulsa's longest football series.More >>
Just four days until college football kicks off in Norman, OU confirmed it will no longer allow tailgating along Lindsey Street.More >>
Just four days until college football kicks off in Norman, OU confirmed it will no longer allow tailgating along Lindsey Street.More >>
This week on the Blitz, Dean and John discuss the three biggest keys for success for OU and OSU's upcoming season.More >>
This week on the Blitz, Dean and John discuss the three biggest keys for success for OU and OSU's upcoming season.More >>