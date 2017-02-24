Thunder Pick Up Big Win Over Lakers Behind Russell Westbrook's 28th Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook notched his 28th triple-double of the season while Alex Abrines and Andre Roberson each totaled career-highs with 19 points to lift the Thunder to a 110-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Westbrook finished with 17 points, 18 rebounds and 17 assists as the Thunder improve to 33-25 on the season.

It only took 19 minutes for Russell Westbrook to record his 28th triple-double of the season as the Thunder take down the Lakers. ???? pic.twitter.com/hO6KFe9bW2 — theScore (@theScore) February 25, 2017

Despite Westbrook starting the game 0-for-7 from the field, OKC’s dynamic point guard found other ways to get involved as the Thunder led by six after one quarter and seven at halftime. Westbrook had eight rebounds and eight assists at that point, but he was only getting started.

Westbrook found Abrines for a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, dished an assist to Domantas Sabonis, then hooked up with Abrines for another money ball as the Thunder went on to open the second half on a 22-10 run to lead by 19 points.

While the Thunder was thriving, so were its newest additions.

Both Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson came off the bench and provided a nice spark for the Thunder. Whether it was McDermott was knocking down floaters or Gibson showing off his skill set in the post, both guys appeared to fit in nicely. After picking off a pass in the fourth quarter, Westbrook sprinted up court and found Gibson for a monstrous dunk that put his team up 17 points and an exclamation mark on his Thunder debut.

The Lakers did reel off a 10-2 run to claw back within nine points midway through the fourth, but Roberson drained a 3-pointer, then Westbrook made a layup before nailing a step-back jumper as OKC held on the rest of the way.

Steven Adams played a great game with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Gibson added 12 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes. McDermott played 19 minutes and scored eight points, while Enes Kanter returned from his 10-game absence to total four points and seven rebounds.

DeAngelo Russell led the Lakers with 29 points while Julius Randle added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder will continue its three-game homestand when the Pelicans come to town on Sunday night.