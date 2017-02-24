Piedmont Senior Cheerleader Accepted Into West Point - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Piedmont Senior Cheerleader Accepted Into West Point

Posted: Updated:
A Piedmont senior cheerleader recently got word she’s been accepted into the United States Military Academy or "West Point". A Piedmont senior cheerleader recently got word she’s been accepted into the United States Military Academy or "West Point".
Abigail or “Abbie” Burris maintains a 4.2 grade point average. Abigail or “Abbie” Burris maintains a 4.2 grade point average.
PIEDMONT, Oklahoma -

A Piedmont senior cheerleader recently got word she’s been accepted into the United States Military Academy or “West Point".

Abigail or “Abbie” Burris,17, maintains a 4.2 grade point average. She said her favorite subjects are Science and Math, and she has excelled at competitive cheerleading for several years.

Only nine-percent of West Point applicants are accepted each year. Of that nine-percent, just 17-percent are female.

Burris said she looks forward to the challenge. “I’m a little nervous, because it’s a big change, but I know it will make me into a better person, and I get to serve my country.” 

She said she gets her inspiration from her parents. Her father is a member of the Norman Police Department. Her mother is a Criminologist with the OSBI.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.