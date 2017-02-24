Piedmont Senior Cheerleader Accepted Into West Point

A Piedmont senior cheerleader recently got word she’s been accepted into the United States Military Academy or "West Point".

Abigail or “Abbie” Burris,17, maintains a 4.2 grade point average. She said her favorite subjects are Science and Math, and she has excelled at competitive cheerleading for several years.

Only nine-percent of West Point applicants are accepted each year. Of that nine-percent, just 17-percent are female.

Burris said she looks forward to the challenge. “I’m a little nervous, because it’s a big change, but I know it will make me into a better person, and I get to serve my country.”

She said she gets her inspiration from her parents. Her father is a member of the Norman Police Department. Her mother is a Criminologist with the OSBI.