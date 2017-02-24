Oklahoma AG Wants More Time To Release EPA Chief's Emails

The court ordered release of more than 7,500 emails on Tuesday evening from former Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s office, illustrate an office that was in lock-step with some of the state’s and the nation’s largest energy companies and organizations.

Oklahoma's new attorney general says he needs more time to comply with a judge's order to release thousands of documents related to the relationship that new Environmental Protection Agency leader Scott Pruitt had with energy companies during his tenure as Oklahoma's top lawyer.

In a motion filed late Thursday in federal court, Pruitt's successor Mike Hunter says providing all of the emails and documents requested by the Center for Media and Democracy in the next ten days would amount to a "nearly Herculean task."

Pruitt's office was forced to release thousands of documents after he was sued by the Center for Media and Democracy, a left-leaning advocacy group. But thousands more emails from subsequent requests by the center still haven't been released.

The CMD's director described Hunter's motion as "stonewalling."