Oklahoma City police have arrested a suspect in multiple burglaries after he led authorities on a Thursday night chase in a stolen vehicle.

Officers say Devin Chance Yandell, 18, led them on a chase near Northwest 50th St. and Council Rd. in a stolen vehicle. Yandell was wanted on charges including forgery, burglary, driving a stolen vehicle and a number of other charges. According to investigators, Yandell is suspected in numerous burglaries around the metro and has also used stolen credit cards taken during his alleged burglaries at a number of stores.

Police also believe Yandell is involved in multiple vehicle thefts.