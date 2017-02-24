Criminal Reform State Questions Coming Under Legislative Microsc - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Criminal Reform State Questions Coming Under Legislative Microscope

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Criminal justice may get an overhaul by lawmakers this session and even the state questions passed by voters in November's general election may be modified.

State questions 780 and 781 both passed with nearly 60 percent of the vote but now some lawmakers feel there are unintended consequences.

780 focuses on changing certain drug possession and property crimes from felony to misdemeanor. 781 creates a fund made up of the savings that are a result from 780.

But those questions may be modified by lawmakers. One concern expressed by lawmakers is that these questions make possession of the date rape drug a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
