Stilwell Boy Needs Votes To Win Google Doodle

By Cole Poland, News9.com
Asteroids In Space by Tristan Boring - doodles.google.com
STILWELL, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma student needs your help to get his art on Google's homepage for millions to see.

Seventh grader Tristan Boring from Stillwell is the Oklahoma winner in the ninth annual "Doodle for Google" competition. His doodle, "Asteroids in Space," shows people making their homes on asteroids.

The national winner will take home a $30,000 scholarship. The winner's school will also get a $50,000 grant.

