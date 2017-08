Oklahoma City Police arrested two people who led them on a chase after a failed traffic stop.

Mitchell Thomas, the driver, refused to stop for a routine stop and fled the scene. He and his passenger, Audrey Markus, are now in police custody. The suspect car lost a wheel near Penn and Memorial, ending the chase.

Thomas was charged with felony eluding, driving with a suspended license, speeding, destruction of property, and also outstanding warrants in Cleveland County for assault with a dangerous weapon and forgery.

There were no injuries.