Blanchard Family Moves Into Strongest Habitat For Humanity Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Blanchard Family Moves Into Strongest Habitat For Humanity Home In OK

BLANCHARD, Oklahoma -

A Blanchard family is getting the keys to a brand new home and it's the first of its kind.

It may look like your average home but it happens to be the safest Habitat For Humanity home ever to be built in Oklahoma. It's a FORTIFIED Gold Standard Home, meaning it was built to the highest of superior construction standards.

This was all made possible thanks to a partnership between Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity and the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.

A FORTIFIED home, compared to a standard home, can hold up much more strongly when exposed to 90-plus mph winds. The standard home simply can't hold up.  In one test, the roof blew off and in another, the standard house virtually exploded after filling with pressure.

The home will be handed over to its new owners this afternoon in a dedication ceremony. We're told the family has two daughters who can't wait to check out their new rooms.

The family purchased the home with an interest free loan. The family must complete 300 sweat equity hours that will serve in place of a down payment.

