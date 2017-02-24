Semi Rolls Over In I-40, Snarls Morning Commute

A semi carrying milk tipped over on I-40 at the I-35 junction early Friday morning.

The semi came to rest partially hanging over the edge of the overpass. The wreck also caused the semi to spill 100-150 gallons of diesel fuel across the two inside lanes.

The driver of the semi did not suffer serious injuries.

Currently, I-40 eastbound is narrowed down to one lane, which is actually the inside shoulder. The eastbound I-40 on-ramp from Shields Blvd./E.K. Gaylord is also closed.

Police have asked commuters to find an alternate route this morning during cleanup. They say it will last several hours, into the morning commute and maybe even beyond.

Crews also cleaned up a wreck on I-40 eastbound at Western, causing even more traffic problems.

