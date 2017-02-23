Man Arrested For OK County Courthouse Robbery

A man appearing in court for allegedly stealing from a metro store is caught trying to take cash from a safe in the Oklahoma County Courthouse Thursday morning.

Records show 51-year-old Robert Bruner showed up to the courthouse for a hearing at 9 a.m. with his lawyer in a larceny case from last October. Then, police said he went to the courthouse snack shop.

“He’d ordered a bacon and egg sandwich and while the employee stepped away to make that sandwich, he helped himself inside to the safe and starting taking money out of the safe. The employee confronted him and he pushed her away and tried to run out with the money,” said Officer Travis Vernier with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD).

Cleo Fields was shining shoes next to the shop at the time. “I saw a gentleman running out and he was stopped by an attorney,” he said.

Police said OCPD detectives made the arrest quickly because they were right around the corner. They had been following Bruner around the building, Officer Vernier said.

Bruner was a suspect in an armed robbery from the night before.

Wednesday, police said a man barged into a convenience store near Northwest 38th and Penn and reportedly stole $1,000 worth of cigarettes. The clerk told police the man said “I have a gun and I’ll shoot you!”

Police said they were able to use tag information and surveillance video from the convenience store to determine Bruner was a suspect in that robbery.

Now he's being held at the Oklahoma County Jail for both robberies without bond.