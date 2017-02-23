EMBARK Launches Metro-Wide 'Rideshare' Program - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

EMBARK Launches Metro-Wide 'Rideshare' Program

Posted: Updated:
EMBARK has launched a metro-wide “rideshare” program, and six employees of Boeing are the first participants. EMBARK has launched a metro-wide “rideshare” program, and six employees of Boeing are the first participants.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

EMBARK has launched a metro-wide “rideshare” program, and six employees of Boeing are the first participants.

All six live in Edmond, which can be anywhere from a forty-minute to an hour-long commute to Boeing located right next to Tinker Air Base.

Since November, the six employees have each paid about 100 dollars a month. In return, they are furnished with a marked EMBARK van to carpool to and from work.

Rideshare participant Tawnya Bohn said it’s been a good experience.

“I was surprised really, had no idea how much it was going to cost, and it’s really cheaper than the cost of gas for the month, so I don’t have the wear and tear on my car, so that’s great,” said Bohn.

EMBARK Spokesman Michael Scroggins said these kinds of rideshare programs can save participants as much as $5,000 a year in transportation costs. 

Nick Farlow is a 20-year Boeing engineer. “I can take a nap if I want to, do some things on my phone. It’s a lot safer, and it does take some cars off the road,” he said.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.