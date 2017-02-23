EMBARK Launches Metro-Wide 'Rideshare' Program

EMBARK has launched a metro-wide “rideshare” program, and six employees of Boeing are the first participants.

All six live in Edmond, which can be anywhere from a forty-minute to an hour-long commute to Boeing located right next to Tinker Air Base.

Since November, the six employees have each paid about 100 dollars a month. In return, they are furnished with a marked EMBARK van to carpool to and from work.

Rideshare participant Tawnya Bohn said it’s been a good experience.

“I was surprised really, had no idea how much it was going to cost, and it’s really cheaper than the cost of gas for the month, so I don’t have the wear and tear on my car, so that’s great,” said Bohn.

EMBARK Spokesman Michael Scroggins said these kinds of rideshare programs can save participants as much as $5,000 a year in transportation costs.

Nick Farlow is a 20-year Boeing engineer. “I can take a nap if I want to, do some things on my phone. It’s a lot safer, and it does take some cars off the road,” he said.