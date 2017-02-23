Body Recovered From Oklahoma River In SW OKC

Investigators are on scene after a body was recovered from the Oklahoma River in southwest Oklahoma City, Thursday evening.

Authorities were called out after the body was seen floating about three feet off of the north bank of the river, in the 1600 block of S. Robinson Ave.

So far police have not identified the deceased individual by race or gender. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

