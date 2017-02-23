More Offensive Postcards Sent to Oklahoma Lawmaker

Dr. Ervin Yen chairs the health and human services committee. Monday is the last day his vaccinations bill can be voted out of Committee.

The State Senator behind a bill to vaccinate all kids in Oklahoma, if they want to attend school, and unless they have a medical exemption, continues to be the target of harassing and racist postcards.

Two weeks ago, News 9 was first to show you a postcard sent to Sen. Ervin Yen depicting him as a communist dictator.

Last week, another offensive postcard arrived and it was sent Yen’s fellow lawmakers as well. It reads, "Don't believe in medical choice? These people didn't either.” The postcard shows Hitler, Kim Jung Un, China’s Chairman Mao and Dr. Yen.

“It was very offensive to me. I came to this country when I was 4 years old, primarily because my parents were afraid the communists would come take over Taiwan,” said Yen.

A third postcard, also without a return address, arrived Wednesday. Yen say it misrepresents vaccines.

Yen chairs the health and human services committee. Monday is the last day his vaccinations bill can be voted out of Committee.

“I have some other tricks up my sleeve if it doesn't go well Monday,” said Yen.

This is third time the senator has pushed for vaccination mandates. He says the postcards have done nothing to his efforts with his bill.

“This does not deter my efforts to increase vaccination rates in this country. In fact, it does the opposite, it encourages me to do it.” added Yen.