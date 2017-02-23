Crews Fight Wildfire Northwest Of Newalla

Crews have gotten a handle on a wildfire located just to the northwest of the town of Newalla, Okla.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in the 18000 block of Josh Ct, near the intersection of SE 44th St. and S. Luther Rd. Approximately 40 acres of land has burned so far.

Although not a large fire, it was located in an area with thick grass and trees. Additionally, a brush pumper malfunction further complicated efforts to douse the blaze.

A number of homes and outbuildings were in the vicinity of the fire. At least one trailer home was partially burned. No injuries have been reported.

