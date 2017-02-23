Reports: Thunder Deal Payne, Lauvergne For Bulls' Gibson, McDermott

The Thunder gets two impact players in forwards Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, per multiple reports.

Oklahoma City gives up Cameron Payne and center Joffrey Lauvergne according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Yahoo’s Shams Charania has Anthony Morrow joining Payne and Lauvergne in the deal with the Thunder also receiving a 2018 second-round pick from Chicago.

In Gibson, the Thunder get a 6-foot-9 power forward averaging 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season in 55 starts for the Bulls. At 31, he’ll be the second oldest player on OKC’s roster (behind Nick Collison) and making the third-highest salary - $8.95 million this season. He’ll become a free agent this summer so if the acquisition happens it could just be a 25 game (plus playoffs) rental. Gibson’s strengths are post defense and rebounding. He doesn’t have much of an outside game but he’s great from inside 10-feet and very effective on the offensive glass.

McDermott is in his third year out of Creighton. The 6-foot-8 small forward has increased his scoring average each year and is averaging 10.2 points per game this season. For his career, McDermott shoots 40 percent from deep and is a very good free throw shooter at 85 percent. He’s got one year left on his contract and will make $3.29 million with the Thunder next season.

This story will be updated as details are finalized.