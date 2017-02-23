Reports: Thunder Deal Payne, Lauvergne For Bulls' Gibson, McDermott

Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.More >>
Oklahoma City hosts Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks in the season opener on Oct. 19th.More >>
Oklahoma City hosts Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks in the season opener on Oct. 19th.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
This week on the Blitz, Dean and John discuss the three biggest keys for success for OU and OSU's upcoming season.More >>
This week on the Blitz, Dean and John discuss the three biggest keys for success for OU and OSU's upcoming season.More >>
Only four days until OSU takes on TU.More >>
Only four days until OSU takes on TU.More >>
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather defeated UFC champion Conor McGregor in 10 rounds in their much-anticipated fight Saturday night.More >>
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather defeated UFC champion Conor McGregor in 10 rounds in their much-anticipated fight Saturday night.More >>
The 2016 state champion Jones Longhorns are trying to go back-to-back in 2017.More >>
The 2016 state champion Jones Longhorns are trying to go back-to-back in 2017.More >>