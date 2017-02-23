Yukon Police, Firefighters Team Up To Replace Boy's Bike

First responders surprised a boy in Yukon with a new bicycle on Monday. There were members from the Yukon Police Department, Yukon Fire Department and Mustang Fire Department.

The child, Keegan, was hit by a car last week and his bike was damaged. Luckily, he was not seriously hurt during the crash.

Police officers and firefighters teamed up to get him a brand new bike and helmet.

“Every once in a while, we get to do something good, and this was a really good thing,” said Yukon Police Capt. Matt Hofer.

Keegan promised to always watch for cars and wear his helmet while on his new bicycle.