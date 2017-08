Oklahoma City police say a suspect stole $240 worth of video games from a Target store.

Officers say the man went to the Target near May Ave. and Northwest Expressway on Jan. 29 and then returned to the store on Feb. 6 and stole more games valued at $120. Investigators believe the same man is responsible for a theft from the Target at North Pennsylvania Ave. and Memorial Rd. in May 2016 at which time $180 in electronics were stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.