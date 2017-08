Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect in a failed armed robbery at a grocery store.

Officers said the suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, went into the Express Grocery at 2909 Southwest 15th St. and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash. The clerk then picked up the phone and said he was calling police and the suspect fled, according to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.