Report: Thunder Shopping For Taj Gibson - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Thunder Shopping For Taj Gibson

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Today is the much-anticipated NBA trade deadline day and while several names have been rumored to be on Sam Presti’s radar, the Thunder GM has kept any imminent trade talks under wraps.

The latest is Chicago forward Taj Gibson, reportedly a Thunder target per ESPN’s Marc Stein. Gibson is a 6-foot-9 power forward averaging 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season in 55 starts for the Bulls. At 31, he’d be the second oldest player on OKC’s roster and making the third-highest salary - $8.95 million this season. He’ll become a free agent this summer so if the acquisition happens it could just be a 25 game (plus playoffs) rental.

Gibson’s strengths are post defense and rebounding. He doesn’t have much of an outside game but he’s great from inside 10-feet and very effective on the offensive glass.

The NBA’s trade deadline expires at 2 p.m. CT today.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.