Report: Thunder Shopping For Taj Gibson

Today is the much-anticipated NBA trade deadline day and while several names have been rumored to be on Sam Presti’s radar, the Thunder GM has kept any imminent trade talks under wraps.

The latest is Chicago forward Taj Gibson, reportedly a Thunder target per ESPN’s Marc Stein. Gibson is a 6-foot-9 power forward averaging 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season in 55 starts for the Bulls. At 31, he’d be the second oldest player on OKC’s roster and making the third-highest salary - $8.95 million this season. He’ll become a free agent this summer so if the acquisition happens it could just be a 25 game (plus playoffs) rental.

The Thunder are frequently good for a Deadline Day surprise and league sources say Chicago's Taj Gibson has emerged as an OKC trade target. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Gibson’s strengths are post defense and rebounding. He doesn’t have much of an outside game but he’s great from inside 10-feet and very effective on the offensive glass.

The NBA’s trade deadline expires at 2 p.m. CT today.