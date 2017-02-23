Mustang Musical is District Wide Display

This time of the year, basketball and baseball tend to grab the headlines from high schools but behind the curtain in Mustang, there's something else in the works.

Like at many high schools around the state, it's show time. But in Mustang there's a bit of a plot twist. To fill the roles in “Shrek The Musical,” the high school has turned to the other 12 schools in the city, making this performance a district-wide display with students from just about all 13 schools in the district.

This cast of characters doesn't stop at the students. Staff and administrators are also in the mix.

The show opens tonight and runs through Saturday at Mustang High School. Showtime is at 7 p.m. and the public is invited.