4 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma County In Last Week; 9 In State

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Nine Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, almost double the number of the previous week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16 there were 5 flu deaths in Oklahoma.

Four of those deaths were in Oklahoma County, quintupling the number of deaths up to this point. 

Between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9 there were 12 flu deaths in Oklahoma which more than doubled the number of deaths so far this season. There have been 37 flu-related deaths in Oklahoma this season. 

One child age 5-17 died as a result of the flu, three adults aged 18-49, and seven adults aged 50-64. The remaining 26 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65.

The latest deaths were in Blaine, Cleveland, Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Rogers, and Tulsa counties.

Tulsa County has had twice the number of deaths of any other county at 10. Oklahoma County has had five deaths, Kay County has had three deaths. Canadian, Cleveland, Rogers, Stephens and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths and Bryan, Craig, Creek, Grant, Johnston, Logan, Pittsburg, an Pottawatomie counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 1,419 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Sept. 1, 2016, 186 of those in the last week. 

