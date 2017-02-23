Lawton Man Arrested At Dakota Access Pipeline Debate - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Lawton Man Arrested At Dakota Access Pipeline Debate

Posted: Updated:
BISMARCK, North Dakota -

The Dakota Access pipeline protest, called the largest and longest protest in history, came to an end yesterday however several stayed behind, including an Oklahoma man.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to continue operations a few weeks ago and 2 p.m. yesterday was the deadline for protesters to get off federal property. The number of protesters went from in the thousands to around 50 people yesterday, forcing police to close in on the camp and make several arrests.

This pushed people to move to the North Dakota state capitol building to oppose the project and several arrests were made there as well, including Eric Poemoceah of Lawton. He's been known for protesting these pipelines and has made several trips to North Dakota in the past year.

He was among 15 people arrested but police confirmed charges won't be pursued against him.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
