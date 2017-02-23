School Superintendent Pay Cap Bill Passes Committee - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

School Superintendent Pay Cap Bill Passes Committee

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A senate committee passed a bill that could cap school superintendents pay through several different actions.

The state would set a maximum salary for superintendents, prohibit boards from renewing contracts above certain caps, and allow the State Board of Education to approve waivers for certain districts.

The bill's author says this will help the state reign in school administrative costs. One state senator estimates we would have some $22.5 million in savings if the bill had been put into place last year.

He also says he doubts the bill will affect many superintendents getting a pay raise.

