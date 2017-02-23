Norman Police, Sunbeam Team For Care Trak Program - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman Police, Sunbeam Team For Care Trak Program

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Sunbeam Family Services and the Norman Police Department are launching Care Trak, a program that issues bracelets which emit a radio frequency to help officers electronically locate at-risk people who have wandered off or gone missing.

The bracelets look similar to a watch, can be worn on a wrist or ankle, and are meant to be worn 24 hours a day. The frequency is picked up by the Norman Police Department's radio receiver. The device will help families whose loved ones suffer from Alzheimer's or any other cognitive impairment.

In order to qualify for the Care Trak program, residents must have a physician diagnose and document an impairment to show one is at risk of wandering off by foot. If your loved one should go missing and is wearing the bracelet, all you have to do is contact the Noman Police Department and tell them he or she is wearing a Care Trak bracelet.

The fee for the Care Trak bracelet is based on a person's ability to pay.

Sunbeam and the Oklahoma City Police have been partnering for Care Trak for a few years.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
