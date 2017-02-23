Flu Closes Dickson Schools For The Rest Of The Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Flu Closes Dickson Schools For The Rest Of The Week

By Cole Poland, News9.com
DICKSON, Oklahoma -

Flu has forced Dickson Public Schools to close for the rest of the week, the fifth district in the state to do so.

A report from KXII, out of Ardmore, says the school saw 20 percent of their students miss a day this week., averaging 225 absences a day.

The school system plans to return to normal on Monday.

