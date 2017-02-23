Flu Closes Dickson Schools For The Rest Of The Week

Crews are working to get a handle on a house fire in Yukon, Monday afternoon.More >>
Crews are working to get a handle on a house fire in Yukon, Monday afternoon.More >>
A drone hit power lines causing power outages and starting a small grass fire in Moore on Sunday.More >>
A drone hit power lines causing power outages and starting a small grass fire in Moore on Sunday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.